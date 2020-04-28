Salons, barbers among businesses to remain closed through May 29

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday issued executive order 30, an order which calls for certain close-contact businesses to remain closed through May 29.
According to the order, which supersedes most of Lee’s previous orders, businesses that perform close-contact personal services are to remain closed for the time being. These businesses include barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, threading salons, nail salons or spas, spas providing body treatments, tattoo facilities, tanning salons or massage-therapy establishments.
This order also calls for entertainment and recreational venues to remain closed – such as bars, night clubs, live performance venues, bowling alleys, arcades, concert venues, sporting event venues, theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, racetracks, indoor children’s play areas, adult entertainment venues, amusement parks, senior centers or skating rinks.
This order also calls for social gatherings of 10 or more to remain prohibited – such as festivals, fairs, parades, youth sporting events and overnight summer youth camps.
The order does say that nothing mandates closure of a place of worship or prohibits weddings or funerals. But the order does strongly encourage people to utilize online services and to postpone these if possible.
