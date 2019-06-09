This week Bonnaroo begins, and music lovers are counting down the days until the event begins. The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is reminding music fans to always incorporate safety into their festival plans.
Do Your Research & Follow the Rules
• Check the festival’s website to get an understanding of the location/layout.
• Familiarize yourself with the locations of medical and safety tents.
• Know what items you can and cannot bring into the venue.
• If portable grills and/or generators are allowed, use them with care:
• Place your grill well away from anything that can catch fire. Do not leave an active grill unattended.
• Do not add lighter fluid to an already lit fire as the flame can flash back up into the container and explode.
• Pay attention to the location of exits in tents and crowd barriers. If there is a panic, head for these locations first.
• Dispose of hot coals properly. Douse them with plenty of water and stir to ensure the fire is out. Never place them in plastic, paper, or wooden containers.
• Never utilize grills or generators in enclosed areas as deadly levels of carbon monoxide can build up quickly and linger for hours.
• If camping in an RV, ensure it has a working carbon monoxide alarm. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an invisible, odorless gas created when fuels (such as kerosene, gasoline, wood, coal, natural gas, propane, oil, and methane) burn incompletely. Tennessee law requires that rented RVs must have functioning carbon monoxide detectors before being leased for use.
• Leave sky lanterns and fireworks to the experts. They can easily start a fire on dry grass or debris.
• Park only in designated areas. Be sure to leave fire lanes clear for emergency vehicles.
Safety Plans for Bonnaroo
