Safe on the Square set for Oct. 31

As October moves along folks are starting to get curious about Halloween activities in Manchester. The annual Safe on the Square event put on by the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will be from 2:30 until 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
One of the biggest downtown events of the year, officials expect 2,000-plus trick-or-treaters and family to be downtown for the event. If your organization or business would like to participate, contact Heather at 931-723-8888 to sign up no later than Friday, Oct. 18. If you have a business or organization that would like a space on the courthouse lawn or around the square, you can also contact the same number. Everyone is welcome to attend the annual event.