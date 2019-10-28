Safe on Square set for Thursday; TBI reminds parents to check sex offender registry before trick-or-treating

The annual Safe on the Square event put on by the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will be from 2:30 until 5 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 31.
One of the biggest downtown events of the year, officials expect 2,000-plus trick-or-treaters and family to be downtown for the event. Everyone is welcome to attend the annual event that was setup as a safe means of trick-or-treating. Also, drivers should be aware of trick-or-treaters on Thursday night, not just in the area of the square, but in all neighborhoods.
If you are allowing your child to go trick-or-treating, the TBI has issued a warning to “know before you go” in terms of knowing the whereabouts of registered sex offenders. If you want to search for registered sex offenders in the area, we have a link you can check by clicking here, this allows you to view addresses in map form.