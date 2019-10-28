Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Safe on Square set for Thursday; TBI reminds parents to check sex offender registry before trick-or-treating

Pictured is a snapshot of registered sex offenders in the immediate Manchester area. To perform your own search and click on each dot for more detailed information, click on the photo to use the TBI registry search or use the link here >. https://tnmap.tn.gov/sor/

The annual Safe on the Square event put on by the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center will be from 2:30 until 5 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 31. 

One of the biggest downtown events of the year, officials expect 2,000-plus trick-or-treaters and family to be downtown for the event. Everyone is welcome to attend the annual event that was setup as a safe means of trick-or-treating. Also, drivers should be aware of trick-or-treaters on Thursday night, not just in the area of the square, but in all neighborhoods. 

If you are allowing your child to go trick-or-treating, the TBI has issued a warning to “know before you go” in terms of knowing the whereabouts of registered sex offenders. If you want to search for registered sex offenders in the area, we have a link you can check by clicking here, this allows you to view addresses in map form. 

