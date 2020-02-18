Rutherford County growth strong near Coffee County

A data journalism professor at MTSU produced analysis using figures released in December by the US Census Bureau to show growth in Rutherford, Davidson and Williamson counties. The analysis shows that Rutherford County grew by 37,721 residents between the years 2013 and 2018. Davidson County grew by 46,000 people.
But perhaps more interesting to Coffee County residents is where the growth in Rutherford County is occurring. The professor, Ken Blake, produced an interactive map based on tracts and took raw data from Census estimates to produce this map. Tracts near the heart of Murfreesboro actually saw populations decline, as much as 8 percent on the east side of the city near The Oaklands. The west and southwest areas of the city saw population decrease of 1.3 percent. Many tracts outside of the city are seeing significant growth, including on tract south of the city that includes Salem Elementary, which experienced 42% growth, and the southern most tract, which bumps up against Beech Grove and Coffee County shows growth of nearly 23 percent during that time period.