Rutherford County farmer dies in tractor accident

Last week a farmer in the Lascassas Pike area was killed while attempting to jump-start a tractor that was in-gear when it stopped. Unfortunately, the man in his 60s did not realize the machine was in gear until the cable from his pickup was connected to the the tractor.
The tractor had tracks instead of wheels. When the tractor stopped, he couldn’t get the engine to turn-over. He went to get his truck and attempt a “jump-start” using the pickup’s battery. He was crawling around the tracks putting the battery cables in place.
Again, the tractor was in gear, and when he connected the two–the tractor lunged forward killing the man.
WGNS Radio provided this report