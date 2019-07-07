Rutherford County attorney suspended by TN Supreme Court

A Rutherford County attorney has been temporarily suspended by the Supreme Court of Tennessee for allegedly misappropriating funds.
Robert John Foy has been suspended from practicing law after judges found that Foy allegedly mishandled money from a client, according to a news release from the Board of Professional Responsibility.
He has been barred from accepting new clients and must stop representing current clients by August 2nd.
His suspension will last until the Supreme Court chooses to reinstate his license or modify its order.