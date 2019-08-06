Rutherford Co. teen missing since April found safe in Coffee County

A Rutherford County 17-year old who had been reported missing since April has been found safely in Coffee County.
Lamar Hinton, Jr., was located Tuesday in Coffee County and returned home, according to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department officials.
Hinton appeared well taken care of, according to Rutherford County detective Andrea Knox.
Tips led Rutherford County and Coffee County Sheriff’s deputies to a home in Beech Grove where Hinton was found.
Detective Knox thanked Coffee County Sheriff Chad Partin for his department’s work in finding Hinton, saying of Coffee County Sheriff’s Department: “They were very diligent in their search efforts supplying manpower and resources. We are very appreciative.”