Russian aircraft flies over AEDC for observation flight

Back in May of this year a Russian aircraft flew over Arnold Air Force Base for an observation flight as part of the Open Skies Treaty. According to AEDC officials, the flyover was part of a mission allowed under the open skies treaty, also known as the treaty on open skies, which was signed by 34 participating nations in 1992, which permits each state party to conduct short-notice, unarmed observation flights over the others’ territories to collect data on military forces and activities.
These flights contribute to security by enhancing openness and transparency among the signed parties. The Russian plane that flew over our skies recently was a newly certified aircraft known as the Tupolev tu-214 and it has been the center of some controversy. The US refused to certify that plane in 2018 but was recentlly certified.