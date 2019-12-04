Rudolph, Santa, others to make appearance at Motlow Christmas concert

The Motlow State Music Department is excited to present a pair of holiday concerts featuring The Motlow Vocal Ensemble and Community Band. Performances will be in Powers Auditorium inside Eoff Hall on the Moore County campus Thursday, Dec. 5, at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m. There will be a reception with refreshments an hour before each concert.
The theme for this year’s concert is “Holiday Road,” with the audience taken on a musical journey filled with songs that will appeal to every age. Over 40 students and 20 community band members will perform a wide array of holiday songs from the past through to the current day.
“Each year, we try to put on a show to remember, and this show is no exception,’ said Dr. David Bethea, Motlow associate professor of music. “The Ensemble and the Band have worked hard and are ready to entertain.”
Special guests will include the Grinch, Winter Fairies, Heat Miser and Snow Miser, Rudolph, the Little Drummer Boy, Hermey the Elf, and, of course, Santa.
Santa and other characters will be available during intermission for pictures and autographs. The concert is free to attend; however, reservations are required, and seats are filling up fast; call 931-393-1696 for reservations. Donations are appreciated and will benefit the Motlow Music Department.