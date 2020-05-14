Route set for Coffee County graduation parade

One week away from Coffee County Central High School’s parade of graduates, and the parade route has been finalized.
According to Coffee County School officials, the parade of graduates will begin at Raider Academy at 6 p.m. Friday, May 22, turn onto Waite Street, From there, students will turn onto Fort St. enter the downtown square, turn onto N. Irwin St., onto West Main St., and remain until they hit Woodland St., where they will turn toward US Highway 41. From there, students will take Highway 41 to State Route 55, go to Central High School, and travel around the school’s circle where they will receive their diplomas and names will be called. At that point students will have the option of parking in the student parking lot and waiting on all graduates and to throw their caps. Students who choose not to wait can then exit the parking lot.
Spectators are encouraged to view the parade along the route and cheer on graduates.
Thunder Radio will broadcast the audio of the parade, including valedictorian and salutatorian speeches. Thunder radio coverage begins at 5 p.m. with on site coverage from Raider Academy, where students will be lining up. Once students reach the high school, Thunder Radio will carry the presentation of diplomas and names being called. You can also watch the events at www.thunder1320.com