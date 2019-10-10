Rotary recognizes Matthew McBride as Farmer of the Year

The Manchester Rotary Club recognized the Manchester Rotary Farmer of the Year Thursday – presenting the award to cattle farmer Matthew McBride.
McBride and his family farm nearly 500 acres in the Hoodoo community in Beech Grove. The McBride farm features around 250 cattle. You can actually by fresh beef from the McBride’s for better prices than most large chain grocery stores. You can email them at mcbrideangusfarms@gmail.com or call 931-267-0102. They also have a website here.
The Manchester Rotary Club has been presenting a farmer of the year for over 40 years now.