Rides begin at Coffee County Fair Monday

The Coffee County Fair is officially open for business!
The 162nd annual fair got underway Saturday with beauty pageants, but the entire fair gets underway Monday (Sept. 16), including midway entertainment, exhibits and food. On the midway Monday night is “Fun Night,” tickets for rides starting at 6 p.m.
Other events of note happening Monday – the Nick’s Kids Show will be at 5, 7 and 8:30 p.m. And the Little Miss Coffee County Contest for ages 4-5 will be at 6 p.m. Monday night at 6 will also be the Open Sheep Show. Looking ahead to Tuesday, it will be $20 hand stamp day for rides. More information online eat www.coffeecountyfairtn.org