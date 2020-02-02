Reward offered for dog shot in the face in Grundy County

This story may contain information too disturbing for some readers.
Authorities are searching for the person or persons responsible for allegedly shooting a dog in the face.
Members of the group “Dogs on Borrowed Time” were contacted Friday about a dog that was hurt near Clouse Hill Rd. in Grundy County. According to the veterinarian that cared for the dog, he had been shot in the face by a shotgun. Both eyes were non-functional and pellets were in his brain.
The dog was euthanized by the veterinarian. A reward of $2,700 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Grundy County investigators at (931) 692-3860.