Reward offered after Mustang stolen from Winchester car lot

Area authorities are seeking information about the theft of a 2021 Ford Mustang from a car lot in Winchester.
According to Winchester Police Department, sometime during the overnight hours of Tuesday, Nov. 9 and the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 10, a 2021 Ford Mustang GT500 was taken from Russell Barnett Ford at 4055 Tullahoma Highway in Winchester.
The mustang is orange in color (see photo below). There is currently a $10,000 reward for recovery of the mustang. Anyone with information to aid in the investigation is encouraged to contact Winchester Police Department at 931-967-3840 or Crimestoppers at 931-962-INFO.