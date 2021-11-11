Retired rec director Gamble receives TRPA Lifetime Member Award

Bonnie Gamble, who recently retired as Manchester Parks and Recreation Director, was honored by the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association on Thursday with the Lifetime Member Award.
“We’ve been through a lot,” said Gamble, speaking to recreation department employees during her award presentation Thursday. “You all stuck by me, we worked together and we got there. This is as much for all of you.”
The Lifetime Member Award honors and recognizes individuals who have made numerous and/or significant long-term contributions within the parks and recreation profession. This prestigious award can be given to more than one nominee per year. Gamble is the only person to receive the honor this year.
Gamble retired in June after leading the Parks and Recreation department through significant progress over the past 20-plus years, including the construction of the recreation complex, Little Duck River Greenway and Manchester Soccer Park.