Restrooms being installed at Manchester soccer fields

Restrooms will soon be available at the Manchester Sports Park soccer fields.
Crews with Gilley Crane set the building in the park on Monday. Manchester Parks and Recreation Director Bonnie Gamble told Thunder Radio news that crews will continue to work on the building through this week and a concrete pad will be poured around the building near the early part of July.
“After the concrete is poured around the building, it will still need to be inspected by the state,” explained Gamble.
In total, this project will cost $176,000 with $88,000 in funding coming from the state. The city will match $88,000, part of which comes from city labor. Gamble said the bathrooms will definitely be open in time for fall soccer. (see a time-lapse video of installation below)