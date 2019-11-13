Resolution reached in case of Nashville activist Justin Jones

A resolution has been reached in the case of proclaimed Nashville activist Justin Jones, a case that ended up with Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott serving as a special prosecutor and subsequently thrust Northcott into the national spotlight.
Jones was charged with assault back in February after authorities say he threw a drink on state representative Glen Casada. Casada’s office claimed that Jones emailed Casada following his arrest, a violation of Jones’ bond conditions. Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk received emails with two separate dates, causing confusion and a discrepancy as to whether or not Jones violated a court order or if someone manipulated dates in order to cause trouble for Jones. Funk recused himself from the case and Northcott was appointed special prosecutor.
According to The Tennessean, Northcott looked into the emails and believed a technical glitch was the reason for the mix up and said that Jones did not violate his bond, nor were there any doctored emails.
In a copy of the court order that appears to resolve the case obtained by Thunder Radio News Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 13) but not yet signed by the court, Northcott is having the case placed on what is called a “retired docket” until April of 2020. If Jones obeys terms of the order, such as avoiding Cordell Hull State Office Building, has no contact with Casada or Representative Moody, follows all rules while in the State Capital Building and is not re-arrested, then the case will be dismissed. If not, Northcott will proceed with prosecution.
“If the defendant abides by the terms of the agreement, the case will be dismissed on April 22, 2020,” Northcott explained in an email to Thunder Radio News. “If not, I can place the matters back on the active docket and move forward with the prosecution. The victims, Reps. Debra Moody and Glen Casada are satisfied with the resolution and hope Mr. Jones has learned from this situation and will move forward in a positive direction.”
Serving as special prosecutor on the case has come at a price to Northcott. Comments he made regarding gay marriage and the muslim religion were picked up by news media covering the case, eventually leading to an investigation by the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility (which remains open) and calls for his resignation among members of the Tennessee Bar.