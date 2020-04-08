Requirement or Real ID delayed until 2021

Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, the Department of Homeland Security, as directed by President Donald J. Trump, is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline beyond the current October 1, 2020 deadline.
It was determined that states require a twelve-month delay and that the new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is October 1, 2021.
The federal, state and local response to the spread of the Coronavirus here in the United States necessitates a delay in this deadline. Tennessee and local partners are working tirelessly with the Administration to flatten the curve and, therefore, states want to remove any impediments to response and recovery efforts.
States across the country are temporarily closing or restricting access to DMVs. This action will preclude millions of people from applying for and receiving their REAL ID. Extending the deadline will also allow the Department to work with Congress to implement needed changes to expedite the issuance of REAL IDs once the current health crisis concludes.
