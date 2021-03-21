Republican leaders continue to advance Constitutional Carry

Constitutional Carry legislation is continuing to move through the House, passing the Finance, Ways, and Means Subcommittee last Wednesday.
House Bill 786 allows Tennesseans to exercise their constitutional right to defend themselves and their families while cracking down on criminals who steal guns or possess them illegally. The bill also includes sentencing enhancements and increases minimum sentences for gun-related crimes, and increases sentences on felons illegally carrying firearms or unlawfully providing a minor with a firearm.
House Bill 786 now moves to the full Finance, Ways, and Means Committee for consideration on Tuesday, March 23.