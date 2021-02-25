REPORT: Tullahoma airport has $21M impact

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has completed a
year-long Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study, finding Tennessee’s
public-use airports contribute $40 billion to the state’s economy and
support 220,936 jobs in Tennessee. There are 6 commercial service airports
and 72 general aviation airports in Tennessee.
The study analyzed the economic impacts at Tullahoma Airport and found the
airport contributes $21,000,000 to the state’s economy. The study analyzed
the economic impacts of on-airport activities, off-airport activities,
multiplier impacts, and freight/cargo. Examples of on-airport activities
include economic impacts from business tenants, airport construction
spending, and airport employment. Off-airport impacts include visitor
spending. Visitor spending at Tullahoma Airport generated $1,500,000 in
revenue to the state in 2019. Analysis found that on-airport impacts
generated 149 jobs, $7,500,000 in payroll, and $11,500,000 in business
revenue.
“I am very happy to see the economic impact the Airport contributes to
Tullahoma. I look forward to the Airport attracting more business and
employees for our area with the 100 – acre Airport Business Park,” said
Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis.
Tullahoma Airport falls in Region 2 of the state’s airports, which stretches
from the Kentucky border to the Georgia and Alabama line, with 24 counties
and 19 airports. Tullahoma Airport ranks 2nd behind Chattanooga’s Lovell
Field in Economic impact in Region 2.
This Economic Impact Study represents the 2019 annual economic impact of the
aviation system on the state’s economy. Therefore, the study is a good
representation of the annual economic impact of the aviation system during a
non-pandemic world.
Tennessee’s 78 public-use airports are critical components of the state’s
transportation network, linking and providing access to regional, national
and global transportation systems – TDOT Commissioner Clay Bright.
“A safe, secure, efficient and resilient aviation system is essential to our
state’s physical, economic, and social health. This report recognizes
aviation as a driver of the economy, including economic recovery,” said TN
Aeronautics Director, Michelle Frazier.
Tullahoma Airport is an asset to our local community and Tennessee’s $40
billion aviation industry. Airports serve as a catalyst for people to
conduct business, serve clients, and ship cargo. Having a well maintained
and diverse aviation system supports a robust economy.