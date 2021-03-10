REPORT: Tennessee ninth most moved to state in year of pandemic

Tennessee was the ninth most moved-into-state in the last year with a net gain of
(+10%), according to a recent HireAHelper migration report which analyzed
75,000 real moves across the country.
Specifically, the report calculated this utilizing a ratio called net growth, which
takes the number of new residents moving to a state and divides it by the number
of individuals moving out and expresses it as a percentage. This is how
Tennessee compares to the rest of the top states people moved to:
Top States People Moved To (Net Growth)
1. Idaho (+103%)
2. Vermont (+62%)
3. Maine (+48%)
4. Delaware (+27%)
5. South Carolina (+25%)
6. New Hampshire (+13%)
7. North Carolina (+11%)
8. New Mexico (+11%)
9. Tennessee (+10%)
10. Iowa (+10%)
Report organizers say they can’t say for certain how many of these moves into Tennessee were
COVID-related, they did collect survey responses of all folks who moved across the
country, and 25% of moves in the last year were related to Covid.