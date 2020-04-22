REPORT: Tennessee could order five million masks

According to a Wednesday report from WTVF, Tennessee officials plan to order millions of cloth masks to distribute to residents of the state.
The plan was revealed during a conference call with members of the Tennessee General assembly on Wednesday, the news report states.
Officials are said to be in the process of ordering five million cloth masks to give away to Tennesseans as stay at home restrictions are set to expire on May 1. The population of Tennessee is approximately 7 million. Stuart McWhorter, who heads up the COVID-19 Unified Command in Tennessee, said the state is working on a distribution strategy with Amazon.
Get your daily news for FREE
Get daily news sent to your email every morning for FREE. Don’t pay for a subscription when you can get local, accurate news from Thunder Radio – Manchester’s only locally owned and operated media outlet.