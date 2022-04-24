REPORT: 2 found dead in Decherd victims of possible fentanyl overdose, police say

Two males in their 20s were found deceased inside a home in Decherd Thursday, April 21 – the victims of an apparent heroin and/or fentanyl overdose, according to our news partners with WCDT Radio in Franklin County.
According to a report from WCDT, St. Investigator Greg King with the Decherd Police Department entered a residence in Decherd and discovered the two victims, ages 26 and 29. Officers also found a third individual – female – who was alive and exhibited signs of being under the influence of narcotics. She was transported to Southern TN Regional Health System for treatment.
Investigators say heroin and/or fentanyl use is possible.
No further information was available.