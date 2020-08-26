Remnants of Hurricane Laura expected to impact Middle Tennessee Friday, Saturday

Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night along the border of Texas and Louisiana as a major hurricane.
Remnants of Laura are expected to begin impacting Middle Tennessee on Friday with showers and storms in the afternoon. According to National Weather Service, heavy rainfall will be the main impact with widespread totals up to three inches. Some areas north of Nashville could see four inches.
Also, according to NWS there is a window from Friday mid-morning through midnight that could produce quick, spin-up tornadoes. Wind gusts could reach 40 miles per hour by Saturday morning. If weather does become severe, stay tuned to Thunder Radio and www.thunder1320.com and Thunder Radio facebook for local alerts and information.
.