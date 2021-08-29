Remnants of Hurricane Ida could bring heavy rain, storms to Manchester by Tuesday

Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana early Sunday morning as a category 4 hurricane, and remnants of the storm are expected to impact Middle Tennessee as early as late Monday evening.
National Weather Service issued a flood watch for much of Middle Tennessee that takes effect late Monday through early Wednesday. NWS added that slight shifts in the storm’s track could significantly change what areas receive the most rain and severe weather threats.
As of Sunday, National Weather Service predicts much of the midstate to receive between 2 and 4 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts. Between 3-4 inches of rain is forecast to fall on Coffee County.
SEVERE WEATHER THREAT
In addition to heavy rainfall, severe weather is possible.
“We cannot rule out a strong to severe thunderstorm Monday into Tuesday, with teh main concerns being damaging winds and isolated tornadoes,” said NWS Nashville office. “The main threat appears to be south of I-40.”
BONNAROO COMPLICATIONS
Remnants of Ida are expected to push through Middle Tennessee as a tropical depression. Timing of Tuesday into Wednesday coincides with gates opening for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.
Bonnaroo posted on its social media channels and informed fans to be prepared for very wet conditions and possibly slower traffic upon entry.