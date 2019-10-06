Reminder: no classes Oct. 11 due to Exit 111 Festival

The first ever Exit 111 Festival is this week. The rock festival beings Friday and ends Sunday. This is a good time to remind everyone that both Manchester City and Coffee County Schools will both be closed Friday, Oct. 11.
Both systems adjusted their schedules late, therefore schedules that came home with students to start the school year don’t reflect the change.
For Manchester City Schools, Wednesday, May 20 will now be a full day of school and Thursday, May 21, will be early dismissal at 12:30 to make up for the unscheduled day off on Oct. 11.
For the County School system, an in-service day that was scheduled for Nov. 1 will now be a regularly scheduled day of school to make up for the change. Just a reminder, both systems are closed on Friday, Oct. 11.
The Exit 111 festival is the first major event held at Great Stage Park other than Bonnaroo. Headliners include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Def Leppard and Guns n’ Roses.