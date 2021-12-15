REMINDER: Moonlight & Mistletoe shopping event is Friday in downtown Manchester

The Manchester Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Manchester downtown merchants to host “Moonlight & Mistletoe” – a downtown shopping event set for December 17th.
This event will feature all of the Manchester downtown boutiques and shops, many of which will remain open later than normal for Christmas shoppers to find gifts for the holiday season.
On the downtown square will be Christmas carolers, a photo backdrop for cell-phone family pics at Southern Diva Boutique, special menu and festive drinks at Harvest Local Foods, Women’s wish list and scratch off ornaments for a discount at Aislinge Boutique. These are just a few of the special events.
Downtown businesses like The Cracked Pot, Soul Revival, Owen’s Provisions and Apparel, Sprout Children Shop, Southern Diva Boutique, Harvest Local Foods, Southern Healing Enterprises, Mercantile and Reese’s Genes Boutique will all be open extended hours (through about 8 p.m.).
