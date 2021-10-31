REMINDER: Manchester Veterans Day parade is Saturday

The annual Manchester Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony will be held on
Saturday, November 6th, 2021, with the parade commencing at 10 AM. Lineup
for the parade, at Raider Academy on McMinnville Highway, will begin at 9 AM.
Those with a family member who is, or was, in the military are encouraged to
decorate, if possible, and drive their vehicle in the parade in their honor.
Those with military vehicles or equipment may also participate. Participants
can either walk the 1.5 mile route, drive a vehicle, or pull a float.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 parade entries.
There are no vendor fees for merchants and food vendors who would like to
set up a booth or trailer.
The Veterans Day Ceremony will be held immediately following the parade at
11 AM on Manchester Square. U.S. Navy retiree and VFW Post 10904 Surgeon
Fred Kasper will serve as Master of Ceremonies.
There will be food and merchandise vendors. Up & coming Nashville country
performer Chris Turner will headline this year’s live music after the
ceremony. Safe distancing is encouraged, and attendees should wear
appropriate personal protection as they deem necessary.
The public is urged to attend this event as we pay respect to our veterans,
who have sacrificed so much to defend the freedoms we all enjoy.
The parade registration form can be found on the Coffee County Veterans
Association Facebook page and the VFW website, www.vfwpost10904.com
<http://www.vfwpost10904.com> or by calling CCVA President Kimberly King at
(251) 554-8836.