REMINDER: Friday is final day to pay property taxes

Friday, Feb. 28, is the final day to pay your property taxes before they are delinquent. Coffee County taxes are for the calendar year of January 1 through December 31 of the same year. Payment period for county taxes are from the first Monday of October through the last day of February for the following year.
There are multiple ways to pay your county property taxes. You can drop off payment in the drop box that has been installed in the trustee’s office window at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza (no cash, please). Please use a check or money order and include the tax notice or write the receipt number on the memo portion of your check. No cash.
You can take payments to the Coffee County Trustee’s office from 8 am. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or you can mail payment to Coffee County Trustee, PO Box 467 in Manchester, TN. 37349.
The physical address of the trustee’s office is 1341 McArthur St. Suite 1, Manchester, TN. 37355.
If you choose to mail your payment, it will need to be postmarked by Feb. 28 in order to not be delinquent.
Beginning March 1, county taxes become delinquent and begin to accrue a 1.5 percent penalty and interest on the first day of each month.
You can also pay your county property taxes online by clicking here.
Property owners who live inside the city limits of Manchester will also need to pay property taxes with the city – that can be done between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Manchester City Hall – 200 W Fort St. in Manchester or online. You can also pay your city property taxes online by clicking here.