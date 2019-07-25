REMINDER: Coffee County student expo is tomorrow

Coffee County Schools will hold its 5th annual student expo this upcoming Saturday, July 27th at Coffee County Central High School. Doors will open at 9 a.m.
The annual event is designed to provide students in Coffee County Schools from pre-k through seniors in high school with all necessary items to begin the new school year. To take advantage of the expo, students must be present on the day of the event and must be enrolled in Coffee County Schools. Some items of note that will be dispersed are shoe vouchers for the first 500 students, free groceries, free backpacks filled with school supplies, free haircuts, community resources and other school-related resources. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you have questions, contact Taylor Rayfield at 931-222-1066.
The Coffee County School System includes New Union Elementary, Deerfield Elementary, East Coffee Elementary, North Coffee Elementary, Hillsboro Elementary, Hickerson Elementary, Coffee County Middle, Raider Academy, Koss Center and Central High School.