REMINDER: City of Manchester to host fireworks show on July 4

We are just a little over two weeks away from the City of Manchester’s annual Independence Day celebration.
Although COVID-19 has forced this year’s celebration to look a little different with no live music or entertainment at Rotary Park, the city will still be shooting fireworks on Saturday, July 4 beginning at 9 p.m. Fireworks will be launched from the Manchester Recreation Center grounds.
With other cities in the area cancelling or postponing their shows, Manchester’s show will go on and citizens and visitors from other areas are encouraged to find a suitable viewing area and remain socially distanced. Wherever you choose to watch from, you will be able to hear synchronized music on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM. Radio programming will begin at approximately 8:57 p.m. on July 4.
