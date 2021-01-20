Regina Bucher is first female security services lead at Arnold AFB

By Deidre Moon, AEDC
With the recent hiring of Regina Bucher by Akima Intra-Data, Arnold Air Force Base now has its first female leading the Facility Support Services (FSS) II Security Service contract section.
Eugene Mittuch, project manager for FSS II at Arnold, commented on the
significance of this event.
“It’s a first in the 60-plus years of AEDC’s existence in a male-dominated
field,” Mittuch said. “There have been females, a few, but a very small
percentage, on the guard force for the past 20 years. However, none have had
the experience or leadership qualities to run the organization until now.
“No doubt there are other females in local law enforcement agencies equally
qualified; Ms. Bucher happens to be in the right place at the right time and
is a great fit for the position.”
Before taking on her current role, Bucher was the Electronic Security
Systems Officer and Security Operations Manager at Arnold AFB.
Bucher served active duty in the U.S. Army as a Military Police Officer for
10 years, and she is currently serving in the Army National Guard. After
leaving active duty, she worked as a police officer for 10 years.
Mittuch noted these are some of the many reasons why Bucher was the perfect
candidate to fill the role.
“She brings a wealth of experience in military (U.S. Army active and
National Guard), civil service (Department of the Army), and contractor
security and law enforcement at various installations over the past 20-plus
years,” he said. “These experiences make her uniquely qualified to provide
the leadership for the Akima Intra-Data (AID) contract security team at
Arnold.”
Bucher added that she’s proud to be the first female to lead the Security
Services contract at Arnold AFB.
“The position means a lot to me, and I don’t take the responsibility
lightly,” she said. “For Arnold AFB, we, as security, want to provide a safe
and secure environment for those that work and live here. As for the
security officers, I would like to thank them for the hard work they do. I
want to create an environment where they are happy to come to work and are
proud of what they do.”
Ray Kelly, AAFB Chief Security Forces, also welcomes Bucher to the team.
“Securing Arnold is a team effort,” he said. “I am looking forward to our
continued team success. Our contract partners are critical to the success of
the overall security mission.”