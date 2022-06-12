Record breaking heat to Middle Tennessee this week

Record-breaking heat is forecast for Middle Tennessee this week, beginning Monday, June 13 through the end of the week.
According to National Weather Service, forecast high temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-90s through the entire week. Head index values are expected to climb well into the 100s.
According to National Weather Service, morning lows will remain in the upper 70s with very humid conditions persisting. This heat is often related to heat illness such as exhaustion and heat stroke. NWS cautions everyone to check often on elderly friends and family who may not have extended shelter or relief from heat.
Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. If you experience these symptoms, move to a cooler area, loosen your clothing and sip cool water.
Signs of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness and loss of consciousness. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if not immediately treated. If you suspect heat stroke, call 911 immediately, move the person to a cooler area, loosen clothing and remove layers and cool with water or ice.