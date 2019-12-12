Record amount of Tennesseans expected to travel this holiday season

More Americans than ever on record will travel this holiday season – about 115.6 million to be exact, according to AAA. That includes 2.76 million Tennesseans. The most ever on record.
Friday night is the annual Manchester downtown stroll. You can shop extended hours and eat at restaurants in downtown mnahceste from 5-8 p.m. there are carriage rides and Santa will be at the Mercantile.
And congratulations to this week’s student of the week Bella Van Zanbergen.
Total Travelers:
- Nationwide: 115.6 million will travel this holiday season, more than ever on record.
- Tennessee: 2.76 million Tennesseans will travel this year, an increase of 4.4% over last year, and the most on record–ever.
Theme parks, warm-weather destinations & NYC top holiday getaways
Theme parks in Orlando and southern California, other warm-weather locales, and the iconic holiday destination New York City top the list of 10 most popular destinations in the U.S. for the year-end holidays, based on advance AAA Travel bookings:
- Orlando, FL
- Anaheim, CA
- Honolulu, HI
- Kahului, Maui, HI
- Las Vegas, NV
- Ft. Lauderdale, FL
- New York, NY
- Miami, FL
- Tampa, FL
- Phoenix, AZ