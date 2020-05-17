Rec Center to host summer camps; pools reopen in limited capacity Monday

The Manchester Recreation Center will offer a modified summer day camp this summer, running Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 1 through July 31. There will be no camp the week of June 29. Summer camp is open to all children ages 5-12.
Children who attend Manchester City Schools should register Monday through Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the Rotary Amphitheater. Children who attend Coffee County Schools register May 21-22 at the Amphitheater.
Cost of registration is one full week – which is $65. Payment is due on Friday for the following week.
All children will be screened with a temperature check each day, hand sanitizing stations will be provided. If children become sick at camp, they will be isolated and must be picked up within an hour.
Children will be broken up into groups of 10 or fewer. Children must bring a face covering, sunscreen, towel, swimsuit, refillable water bottle and lunch. See more details at the bottom of the page.
POOLS REOPEN MONDAY, MAY 18
The indoor pools at the Manchester Recreation Department will open Monday, May 18. The center is following Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge Exercise Facility guidelines that restrict the number of people in the pools at one time. There is no open swim allowed at this time and reservations are necessary. This is for lap swimming and therapy.
The lap pool will be open for lap swimming from 5-10 a.m. and 5-7 p.m.Monday through Friday. Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. and Sundays from 10-5 p.m.
You must have a membership pass to make a reservation at this time.
To make a reservation, call 931-728-0273.
The indoor therapy pool will be open from 5-8 a.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and again from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Only five people will be allowed in the therapy pool per hour.
