Rec Center to close Sunday for Mayor Norman funeral services

The Manchester Recreation Complex has announced that it will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 28, for Mayor Lonnie Norman’s funeral service.
Services will be held Sunday at 1 p.m. at Rotary Amphitheater, which is located next to the rec center at 557 N. Woodland St.
If you cannot attend Mayor Norman’s funeral services, Thunder Radio will be broadcasting the service live on the radio at AM 1320 and 107.9 FM. You can also listen on the Manchester Go app and at www.thunder1320.com. For those wishing to watch, Thunder Radio will video stream the service on our Facebook page.
Mayor Norman passed away in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 12. He was 79 years old. Governor Bill Lee ordered state flags lowered to half staff on Wednesday in honor of Norman.