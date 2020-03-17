Rec Center extends closure to March 31

The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department announced Tuesday that the recreation center will remain closed through at least March 31.
“The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department is working to comply with both President Trump’s and Governor Lee’s recommendations and policies during the COVID-19 outbreak.”
A determination will be made on March 30 as to future dates. Anyone with questions can still contact the complex at 931-728-0273 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m Monday through Friday with questions.
For those with memberships, the center will extend expiration dates of all membership passes for the time the center is closed.
The greenway and outdoor spaces remain open to the public.
Stuck inside? Good time to complete your Census
No better time than the present to complete your 2020 Census. It just takes a few minutes of your time – and all you need is your street address to get started. Ensuring the most complete count means Coffee County gets more federal money allocated.