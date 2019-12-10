Realtors donate money for Coffee County cadet program

The Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors donated a $1,000 check to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department this week that the department will put toward its junior cadet program.
The money is proceeds from the Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors Charity Golf Tournament held earlier this year.
The sheriff department’s junior cadet program utilizes students at the county’s elementary schools, and culminates in a cadet camp over the summer break. Most of the money will go toward hosting the camp this summer, according to CCSD officials.