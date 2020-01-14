REAL IDs go into effect in October

As we start to settle into 2020, this is a good time to remind everyone that a REAL ID will be required by October 1, 2020, to gain access to most federal buildings, enter nuclear facilities and board commercial flights within the United States.
You will not need a REAL ID to drive, vote, purchase alcohol or cigarettes, access hospitals, visit the post office, access federal courts or apply for federal benefits.
You can get your REAL ID from any full service driver’s license center for the standard rate of an 8-year license renewal. You’ll need to take a few documents with you – including proof to establish citizenship or legal presence, proof of your full social security number and two proofs of Tennessee residency. All documents must be originals or certified. No photocopies will be accepted. For a full list of required documents, click here.