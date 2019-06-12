Real-ID Driver Licenses Beginning July 1st
The Real-ID compliant-cards will be needed to fly on airplanes, go into federal buildings or enter military bases effective October 1st, 2020.
Those IDs are marked with a gold star at the top of them.
The Real ID is designed to make driver’s licenses less susceptible to forgery by requiring proof of U.S. residency. It requires states to retain copies of identification documents, like birth certificates.
You do NOT need a REAL ID only a Standard ID to:
• Drive
• Vote
• Purchase alcohol or cigarettes
• Access hospitals
• Visit the post office
• Access federal courts
• Apply for or receive federal benefits such as social security or veterans’ benefits