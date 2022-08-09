Raz’n Kids Consignment Sale is Wednesday through Friday in Manchester

The Raz’n Kids Fall/Winter Consignment Sale is slated for Aug. 10-12 at the Coffee County Fairgrounds in Manchester.
Hours are 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 and 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12. There will be a public half price sale from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The sale will feature kids clothes, junior girls and women’s clothing, young men’s clothes, bicycles, shoes for all ages, sports cleats, infant toys, baths and pack and plays. There will also be home decor, movies, board games, books, purses, backpacks and Halloween costumes.
The Coffee County Fairgrounds can be found at 99 Lakeview Dr. in Manchester. Learn more at raznkids.com.