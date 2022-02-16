Rash of burglaries, fires break out in Hillsboro Tuesday evening

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigators are pleading with the public for assistance in solving a rash of burglaries and fires that broke out Tuesday evening in Hillsboro.
According to the sheriff’s department, a break-in at a home on Hillsboro Highway near Old Airport Rd. was reported at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. Soon after, more homes and cars were reported to have been broken into.
“That first one was reported at about 6 p.m. then more started coming in moving toward Hillsboro – houses and cars,” said CCSD Investigator James Sherrill. “He was breaking into garages.”
According to Sherrill, two garages were broken into along with vehicles. A motorcycle was reported stolen Monday night from the same general area.
Then at approximately 7:15 p.m., a fire was reported at Brothers Implement Company at 7593 Hillsboro Highway. Multiple fire departments responded and the business sustained heavy damage. Sherrill says it appears that the fire started in the office area. Sherrill added that the Sheriff’s Department is unsure if the incidents are connected, but he did add that the fire will be investigated for arson. Another fire was reported at 2 a.m. Wednesday at a hay barn.
“The investigation is ongoing and we are following leads, checking cameras,” stated Sherrill. “We are unsure if these are connected at this time.
“If anyone has any information at all. Maybe you saw someone walking down the road in that time frame (between 5-8 p.m.) or saw suspicious vehicles, maybe parked on the side of the road, please call me directly.”
Tips can be called to Sherrill directly at 931-570-4404.