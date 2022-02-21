Ranked choice voting banned in Tennessee

Both chambers of the General Assembly this week approved legislation banning ranked choice or instant runoff voting in state and local elections.
Ranked choice voting is a voting method in which voters rank candidates by preference. The candidate with a majority of first-preference votes wins. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, then the candidate with the lowest preference is eliminated and their votes are redistributed among the remaining candidates.
“It is a confusing methodology of tabulating votes,” said House Bill 1868 sponsor State Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville. “The counting method is confusing and complex, creates a lack of confidence in the vote totals and what we’ve heard from constituents is keep things simple and transparent.”
Instant runoff voting has been proven to increase voter confusion, decrease voter turnout and confidence and produce results that leave no candidate with a majority of total votes.
House Bill 1868 heads to the governor’s desk for his signature. To read more about the bill visit here.