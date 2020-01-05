Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Rainfall for Manchester last week totals over 4 inches

The heavy rain event that covered our listening area to start the new year late last week and led to flash flood watches and some road closures officially dropped 2.11 inches of rain, according to TVA rain gauges. The heaviest day of rain was Thursday when we picked up 1.53 inches. The amounts were on top of 2.11 inches that fell on the area last Sunday, Dec. 29, leaving Manchester with 4.22 inches of rainfall last week. Sunny skies are expected Monday, but rain returns to the forecast Monday night in Manchester. 