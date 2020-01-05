Rainfall for Manchester last week totals over 4 inches

The heavy rain event that covered our listening area to start the new year late last week and led to flash flood watches and some road closures officially dropped 2.11 inches of rain, according to TVA rain gauges. The heaviest day of rain was Thursday when we picked up 1.53 inches. The amounts were on top of 2.11 inches that fell on the area last Sunday, Dec. 29, leaving Manchester with 4.22 inches of rainfall last week. Sunny skies are expected Monday, but rain returns to the forecast Monday night in Manchester.