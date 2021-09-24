RAIDERS ROLL: Coffee County goes on the road, crushes Spring Hill 49-7

Coffee County needed a win in a bad way Friday night – and it showed.
The CHS Red Raiders started hot and finished strong, outgaining Spring Hill 510 yards to 67 on their way to a 49-7 blowout win at Spring Hill High School.
It was a much needed win for the Raiders, who had dropped four straight since opening the season with a win at Franklin County.
THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO! LISTEN TO THE FIRST HALF REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE. LISTEN TO THE 2ND HALF REPLAY BY CLICKING HERE.
The ground game set the tone for CHS Friday night. Junior tailback Konor Heaton got behind his big offense line and took advantage of solid downfield blocking to rack up a career high 218 yards on 33 totes. Heaton scored a pair of touchdowns on runs of 14 and 1.
The Raider defense was pretty much perfect – pitching a shutout and getting a safety to score two points. Spring Hill’s only points came on a defensive score early in the second half when they sacked Conner Shemwell, got the ball away and rumbled about 40 yards for a touchdown.
Coffee County led 22-0 at the half and after Spring Hill’s defensive score, CHS answered quickly to put the game out of reach. Shemwell finished 12-of-20 through the air for 181 yards. He connected with Travis Martin for a touchdown in the first half.
Freshman Cole Pippenger had a big night – picking up an interception on defense, then playing quarterback in the fourth quarter and scoring a pair of touchdowns. Pippenger’s first score came from 1-yard out, then he got loose and sprinted 52 yards for a score with under 2 minutes to play.
Jahlin Osbourne led the Red Raiders in receiving with 7 catches for 63 yards. Kelby Walker had the most receiving yards, with 3 catches for 87 yards.
The Raiders are now 2-4 with the win and will return home next Friday, Oct. 1 to host Warren County on Homecoming. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and the pregame show starts at 6 p.m. on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and Manchester Go app.
Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson