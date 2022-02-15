Quik Mart donates to Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center

Aiming to support children in Coffee County, Quik Mart Convenience Stores donated more than $6,000 to the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center this year. Every December, Quik Mart locations hold a fundraising event, known as Cupcakes for Child Advocacy. Customers have a chance to join the battle against child abuse by purchasing cupcake cutouts. The company then matches the funds dollar for dollar. The company operates 40 Quik Mart Convenience Stores, including two stores in Tullahoma and one in Manchester.
East Regional Supervisor Ralph Harwell said that the company is proud to continue to match donations dollar for dollar each year.
“We sell the cupcakes and proceeds go to the local children’s advocacy center of each area,” Harwell said.
This donation will help the Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center provide services for children who have experienced abuse.
“We are so thankful for the support of Quik Mart,” said Executive Director of Coffee County Children’s Advocacy Center Joyce Prusak. “The company has donated to the center for several years. Quik Mart donated over $6,700 between Cupcakes for Child Advocacy and the Giving Pump Program donations. These funds are used to provide services to children and their families and to help them recover and deal with the trauma they have experienced. We wouldn’t be able to operate without donations such as this. This donation will help make a positive impact on children served by the center. The Coffee County CAC serves more than 300 children every year.”
This campaign is very special to Chief Marketing Officer of Quik Mart Convenience Stores Sally Edwards Darnell, who “has a heart” for supporting local initiatives, said Harwell.
“We want to give back to our community,” Harwell said, crediting customers for the success of the campaign. “If it weren’t for the customers, the campaign wouldn’t be as successful.”
In December of 2021, Quik Mart Convenience Stores collected more than $35,000. With the company matching the funds, Quik Mart donated more than $70,000 to child advocacy centers serving the communities where the stores are located.
Cupcakes for Child Advocacy began in December 2015 and has seen growing support by local communities, according to the company’s website. Since launching the campaign, with the help of customers, the company has been able to donate more than $350,000 to child advocacy centers serving communities where the stores are located.