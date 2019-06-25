Questionable Conviction Case heads back to Court
He will be back in court Wednesday.
He was convicted on circumstantial evidence– largely centered around the victim’s family identifying Braseel as the killer.
Back in March, Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum said the case wasn’t investigated properly. He suggested new evidence may show an innocent man has spent the last 12 years behind bars.
Sheriff Shrum said, “Why did it take 12 years to get a fingerprint back from the TBI crime lab. Why? Let’s answer some of those questions,”
One other big question is why the first investigator on the scene was never asked to testify? He will on Wednesday.
In 2015 Judge Justin Angel granted Braseel a new trial and he was released from prison. One year later the Appeals Court upheld the conviction and Braseel was returned to prison. The same judge will be on the stand on Wednesday.
His family is confident this time he’ll go from prisoner to a free man.