Public invited to groundbreaking for local veteran receiving home through ‘Helping A Hero’

The Coffee County Veterans Association invites the public to a special
groundbreaking ceremony for a local veteran. Helping A Hero, in partnership
with Bass Pro Shops, is celebrating LCpl Eric Frazier, U.S. Marine Corps
(Retired), as work begins on a new home for him and his family.
The ceremony will be held March 22, 2022 at 2:30 PM at the home site,
located at 179 Rigney Road in Manchester, Tennessee. Among the special
guests expected to attend are Lee Greenwood, performing artist and Helping a
Hero National Ambassador; Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping a Hero Home
Program; and Challenger the Eagle from American Eagle Foundation.
LCpl Frazier joined the United States Marine Corps in 2003. He deployed to
Iraq: while on patrol, his Humvee hit an IED (improvised explosive device).
Five days later, he woke up and saw his arm in a cast, his hand shattered,
his jaw broken, and both of his legs gone. For the lanky country boy who
hunted in the hills of Tennessee since he was old enough to carry a Red
Ryder BB gun, his biggest question wasn’t, “How am I going to walk again?”
Rather, he asked, “How am I going to hunt again?”
He did his physical therapy and learned to walk again. but his biggest
victory was leaving the bustling physical and occupational therapy rooms at
Walter Reed Army Medical Center and learning to shoot again.
As a single dad with a young daughter, Eric never realized when he hired a
babysitter that, one day, she would be his wife. Their love story unfolded
as she traded babysitting services for him mowing her lawn. Now they are
married: together, they have 4 children. And he loves hunting and fishing as
a family.
It is fitting, then, that he is an official Bass Pro home recipient of
Helping a Hero and, in a few months, will move into a fully accessible home
– complete with a Lasershot System where he can teach his kids to shoot,
too.
Everyone is encouraged to attend this heartwarming event by sending an RSVP
to patriots@helpingahero.org