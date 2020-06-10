Protest scheduled for Manchester has been cancelled

A planned protest for Manchester that was scheduled for noon on Friday, June 12, has been cancelled.
Thunder Radio News learned from event organizers that the event has been postponed until further notice because of “personal issues that have come up.”
Thunder Radio confirmed with Manchester Police Department that organizers have rescinded their request for an event permit for Friday.
Organizers had originally planned to march from the Coffee County Justice Center to the Manchester downtown square.
kill all bacteria in your home or business in TWO MINUTES
Keep your home or office safe and give your employees and customers peace of mind. MACC in Manchester has a new machine that kills 99.9 percent of all bacteria in TWO MINUTES! Call them for a quote today. 931-954-1515.